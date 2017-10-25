Habitat for Humanity Hammers Back in response to hurricane devastation

While hurricane season isn’t officially over until Nov. 30, the team at Habitat for Humanity isn’t letting another moment go by without taking action to repair the damage done in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Puerto Rico . The new program #HabitatHammersBack is already making heady way getting people back in their homes and back to their lives.

The damage done by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria has been estimated to be more than $200 billion. While the damage is widespread, these disasters tend to affect lower income people the most. The demand for intact housing has risen and it is now tougher for people to find affordable housing.

Our long-term phase of #HabitatHammersBack begins today with plans to help over 6,000 hurricane-impacted families. https://t.co/H0e9kkfXV1 pic.twitter.com/78nmAY7MqT — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) October 17, 2017

Many corporations including Dow Chemical Company, General Motors, Thrivent Financial and a group of American wind energy companies have all pledged at least $1 million each to help Habitat for Humanity to reach their goal of raising $100 million to aid those affected by these disasters.

“These generous partners share our commitment to helping families recover from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. “Dow, GM and Thrivent share a long history of supporting our work, and we are pleased to welcome the support of representatives from the wind industry. Their contributions allow us to be on the ground to respond to the storms without delay.”

Habitat for Humanity has been responding to disasters since 1997 and has helped more than 230,000 families in 52 countries through its disaster response work. After Hurricane Katrina, Habitat organizations along the Gulf Coast built more than 6,000 homes and removed debris and cleaned more than 2,500 homes in preparation for rehabilitation.

Jonathan Reckford, CEO Habitat for Humanity was joined by Rob Vallentine Global Director, Corporate Citizenship and President and Executive Director, The Dow Chemical Company Foundation spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about what people can do to help those who lost their homes this year, what Habitat for Humanity is specifically doing, what else needs to be done and more.

See the entire video here:

For more information visit habitat.org/hurricanesor follow #HabitatHammersBack on social media.