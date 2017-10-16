‘Happy Death Day’ wins box office weekend with excellent opening

Universal is having success this year in the horror genre. Split and Get Out were very successful films and they look to continue that with Happy Death Day.

Happy Death Day had a surprising and very successful opening of $26.5 million. The budget of the film was listed at $5 million, so the film is already considered a success. I’m predicting that the film will be looking towards a $60-$70 million domestic run.

Blade Runner 2049 saw a 54 percent drop during its second weekend and finished in second place with $15.1 million and has passed $60 million domestically. The film has passed over $100 million internationally with several markets still a few weeks out from releasing the film.

Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner opened in third place with a $12.8 million opening. This is right on track with the predicted $10 million opening. Critical reviews for the film have been strong which will hopefully give the film some staying power.

It dropped to fourth place with $6.1 million. The film is closing in on $315 million domestically and is now the ninth largest worldwide release of 2017.

The Mountain Between Us rounds out the top five with $5.7 million and passed $20 million domestically. This will probably be the last week this film remains in the top five.

Marshall just missed out on being in the top ten finishing in eleventh place with $3 million. Professor Marston & the Wonder Woman had a very disappointing opening. The film finished in fourteenth place with $737,000.

American Made crossed $40 million domestically while Kingsman: The Golden Circle is about to pass $90 million domestically.

It will be tough for Happy Death Day to repeat as box office champion with five new wide releases opening next week including the action thriller Geostorm starring Gerard Butler.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Universal: $32.2 million (+23.8%)

Warner Bros.: $19.4 million (-28.5%)

STX Entertainment: $12.8 million (n/a)

20th Century Fox: $11 million (-7.2%)

Lionsgate: $4.6 million (-5.8%)

Open Road: $3.2 million (n/a)

Focus Features: $3.1 million (-1%)

Sony Pictures: $1.5 million (n/a)

Fox Searchlight: $1.4 million (-1%)

Next week’s openings: Geostorm, Only the Brave, Same Kind of Different as Me, The Snowman, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween