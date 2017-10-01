Harrison Ford forgot Ryan Gosling’s name while promoting ‘Blade Runner,’ and it’s hilarious

It’s only awkward if they make it awkward.

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling may be starring in the upcoming Blade Runner 2049, but it doesn’t seem like they’re going to be life-long best buds afterwards — seeing how Ford struggled to remember Gosling’s name on multiple occasions.

While promoting their new film on The Graham Norton Show, Ford was caught off guard when his memory seemed to be failing him. Watch the clip here:

“I read about the character,” says Ford in the video “that…um..uh..Ryan…Ryan?” Gosling responds with a deadpan look: “It’s Ryan.” Ford keeps going: “This is great. Why don’t we see if we can get…um…,” and once again Gosling responds with a simple “Ryan.” Even then, Ford doesn’t acknowledge any serious blunder on his part and continues speaking.

The video is hilarious, and we can’t stop watching it. Whether Ford actually forgot Gosling’s name the second time or whether he was playing into the crowd for laughs is up for debate, but all things considered it’s a pretty great running gag.

You can see both of them appear together, and hopefully remember each other’s names, next week when Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters. A sequel to the Ridley Scott classic, Blade Runner 2049 is an original sci-fi tale about androids and cops, straight from the mind of Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Prisoners, Sicario). Currently the movie is sitting at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and we can’t wait to see it. Watch the trailer for it below: