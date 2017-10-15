Hip hop artist Dima Kash releases new single, “All Night (feat. King Wayz)”

Russian-born hip hop artist Dima Kash readily implements his old-fashioned upbringing to his style of music. Fluent in both English and Russian, Kash immigrated to the Unites States at an early age as a refugee of war from the U.S.S.R. His early background has shaped him as an artist, ingraining in him a sense of work ethic and commitment in order for him to achieve his dreams.

As a youth, Kash found himself getting into trouble quite often and because of pressures from school and home, music gradually became a creative outlet for him to hone his skills as a rapper. At first, he mainly penned love songs but eventually his musical style became more geared towards the rap and hip hop genre.

After joining the army and a few years later, after the birth of his son, Kash found his own professional studio, which he called World Class Entertainment, and became more fully focused on his music.

2013 saw the release of his first album, Vibe With Me, and just recently he released his latest, entitled, Kash Over Everything.

Among his accolades, Kash has opened up for an impressive number of national acts throughout his career. These include touring throughout the Midwest with, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Post Malone, G-Eazy, MGK, Bryson Tiller, Migos, Paul Wall, T.I., Bossie, Bone Thugz N Harmony, 2 Chainz, Twista and Flesh N Bone, Lil Flip, Layzie Bone and King Louie, Verse Simmons, Lil Wyte, Kid Ink, T. Mills, Travis Porter & Riff Raff.

Dima Kash’s dynamite rap style unfolds on his latest single, “All Night (feat. King Wayz).” In the structure of opulent beats, the tracks starts off with a blazing performance from Kash himself. A cyclone of justified electronics wraps around the heavily amped production and the ill-contained beats boast a quick and sure-fire delivery from both Kash and King Wayz. Kash spews out the sharp lyrics filled with the grind of pulling an all-nighter. With lyrical ease the rappers’ styles duel it out in a tempest of polished force.

Known for his intuitive, original, and versatile style, Dima Kash is definitely an artist on the rise. An ambitious and motivated individual marked by his immigrate upbringing, Kash breaks the sound barrier with his extravagant production and high-energy performances, proving he is an artist on the cusp of becoming a household name.