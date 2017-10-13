How to restore your energy and create more balance in life

Have you felt as though your patience has been wearing thin, or that you have not had as much energy as you used to? You are not alone, it happens to us all at one point or another.

There is no doubt that life is stressful. The everyday tasks of going to work, paying the bills and worrying about balancing family members can take away from the spiritual experience that you feel here on Earth. Each time something happens that causes you to worry or stress it drains your internal battery making your feel tired, frustrated or just out of touch. The truth is that some of us are susceptible to this than others.

If you’re like me and are highly sensitive or intuitive you may even notice that its hard to recharge or feel back in control when you are surrounded by the things that take your intention off of connecting with your higher self. Sometimes you just need time for you.

The secret is that when you distance yourself from the distractions in life you being to bring peace into your soul. Have you ever just sat by the ocean and starred off into a day dream? Do you remember how good it felt and how watching the waves just seemed to erase all of the worrisome and troublesome thoughts? That is because when you separate yourself from the distractions they no longer have control over your thoughts and your worries disappear with them. Surely you can’t “escape” the responsibilities in life, but what you can do is give yourself a good rest so that you can come back strong and full of energy. When your energy is high you will feel as though you can take even the most challenging task that life throws your way. Your energy level is everything! It allows you to live your life to the fullest without having to put on the breaks. When you are able to maintain happy and high energy you begin to see live more positively.

We all have our own challenges in life, some of us greater than others. A good nights sleep although helpful sometimes if just not enough to bring your energy back. When life gets overwhelming take a step back and take time to connect spiritually and recharge. When you hold onto the worry, stress and grief that life brings, it is like wearing heavy layers of clothes all day long. They weigh you down and become uncomfortable until you decided to take them off. Your energy level is also what your Intuition and psychic ability uses to be able to work behind the scenes. When you energy is low all of your senses become dull.

Here are 7 ways to help you release the stress and lighten the load so your soul can feel free. These 7 steps will help you to restore your energy and create more balance that can lead to more positivity and happiness.

1. Take Time To Retreat

When life gets overwhelming take a moment to go somewhere quiet and just spend some time alone. Alone time is great for helping you to clear your thoughts and give your mind a rest. The best places to retreat to are places without many people around. It could be taking a walk through a quiet park, sitting by a lake or body of water, or visiting somewhere close to nature. The more time you spend alone with yourself the more you learn to love yourself and appreciate the time you have alone. When you take some time to retreat do without any distractions, put away cell phones, laptops and just be one with yourself.

2. Talk To Yourself

Remind yourself of the qualities that make you strong. By reminding yourself of the good qualities that you have, you begin to see that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. You talk to yourself anyway to remind yourself of the things you need to do so why not give yourself a little pep talk once in a while? Your life is a direct reflection of your thoughts and how you choose to see life. The more you remind and tell yourself about the good things, the more things that begin to happen for you.