How to restore your energy and create more balance in life

If you’re like me and are highly sensitive or intuitive you may even notice that its hard to recharge or feel back in control when you are surrounded by the things that take your intention off of connecting with your higher self. Sometimes you just need time for you.
The secret is that when you distance yourself from the distractions in life you being to bring peace into your soul. Have you ever just sat by the ocean and starred off into a day dream? Do you remember how good it felt and how watching the waves just seemed to erase all of the worrisome and troublesome thoughts? That is because when you separate yourself from the distractions they no longer have control over your thoughts and your worries disappear with them. Surely you can’t “escape” the responsibilities in life, but what you can do is give yourself a good rest so that you can come back strong and full of energy. When your energy is high you will feel as though you can take even the most challenging task that life throws your way. Your energy level is everything! It allows you to live your life to the fullest without having to put on the breaks. When you are able to maintain happy and high energy you begin to see live more positively.
We all have our own challenges in life, some of us greater than others. A good nights sleep although helpful sometimes if just not enough to bring your energy back. When life gets overwhelming take a step back and take time to connect spiritually and recharge. When you hold onto the worry, stress and grief that life brings, it is like wearing heavy layers of clothes all day long. They weigh you down and become uncomfortable until you decided to take them off. Your energy level is also what your Intuition and psychic ability uses to be able to work behind the scenes. When you energy is low all of your senses become dull.
Here are 7 ways to help you release the stress and lighten the load so your soul can feel free. These 7 steps will help you to restore your energy and create more balance that can lead to more positivity and happiness.
1. Take Time To Retreat
When life gets overwhelming take a moment to go somewhere quiet and just spend some time alone. Alone time is great for helping you to clear your thoughts and give your mind a rest. The best places to retreat to are places without many people around. It could be taking a walk through a quiet park, sitting by a lake or body of water, or visiting somewhere close to nature. The more time you spend alone with yourself the more you learn to love yourself and appreciate the time you have alone. When you take some time to retreat do without any distractions, put away cell phones, laptops and just be one with yourself.
2. Talk To Yourself
Remind yourself of the qualities that make you strong. By reminding yourself of the good qualities that you have, you begin to see that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. You talk to yourself anyway to remind yourself of the things you need to do so why not give yourself a little pep talk once in a while? Your life is a direct reflection of your thoughts and how you choose to see life. The more you remind and tell yourself about the good things, the more things that begin to happen for you.
3. Plan To Do More Of The Things You Love
Life is better when you have something to look forward to. You can’t be all work and no play as they say. When you start to dread the tasks that are added to your schedule for the week try planning something at the end that you can look forward to. It could be anything from painting, having a family night, to just getting out and going to see a movie. Having something to look forward to makes the days easier and helps you to maintain balance. You should always incorporate things into your life that you will enjoy.
4. Speak with your Angels
Your Angels are positive and all loving divine beings that want to see you happy. You can call upon them at any time and they would be more than willing to help you. When you call upon your Angels, you being to feel their presence working in your life. There is no right or wrong way to speak to them. You can speak to them out loud or even through your thoughts. When you speak to them they fly in close to listen. Your Angels are the guidance counselors of Heaven. They can see tomorrow so much more clearly that you can see yesterday. Tell your Angels all of the things that you are worried about and that are bothering you. They will help to clear them out your mind by bringing them up to Heaven where they can lively take care of them.
5. Focus On How You Connect Spiritually
Your spirituality is your safety net and the constants that you need in order to feel good through even the hardest situations. The more spiritually you are connected the more of a support system that you feel around you. With Heaven on your side it is impossible to fail. Everyone has their own special way to connect with divine guidance from Heaven. They key is opening up to how you connect with your loved ones and your high self. Maybe you are intuitive, highly sensitive or maybe you see signs. Rely and use these ways to make conversations a two way street between you and Heaven.
6. Surround yourself with like minded people
Like minded people help you to evolve. Is there someone in your life that puts you in a good mood the moment that you see them? It Is almost like a happy song that brings a smile from ear to ear. When you say goodbye to the negative people around you, what happens is your open up your energy for new people who are more positive and happy to enter. When you do this amazing things begin to happen. You been to feel lighter, and you build relationships that will last a lifetime. When you have happy people around you that share similar interests, it makes you life so much more happy.
7. Try New experiences
It all goes back to that age old saying “ you don’t know until you try.” When you open yourself up to new experiences, you actually open up your mind and your energy to inviting new things into your life. When you begin to explore new things it opens your energy up completely to enjoying life and experiencing it on a whole new level. Your life is meant to be experienced not observed.
As a spiritual teacher I have helped many people using my psychic gift to find the answers and tools that they need to improve there lives. It mainly has to do with opening yourself up and maintaining a positive and happy energy level. The secret is that once you learn the fundamentals that I have mentioned above you can tune into your intuition at any time to get yourself back on track. It all has to do with surrounding yourself with positive people recognizing your strengths, and connecting with your higher self.
