Hulu streaming agreement with Disney-ABC delights 90s TV fans with ‘Home Improvement,’ and more

Many family favorite TV shows from the 90s just began streaming on Hulu on September 29.  This came about due to a new exclusive licensing agreement with Disney-ABC Television Group. The full libraries of Home Improvement, Boy Meets World and the Jim Henson series Dinosaurs are now available.

These new shows join other popular Friday night sitcoms that had been previously announced deal with Warner Bros Domestic Television Distribution that include Perfect Strangers, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Full House, Family Matters and Step by Step.

Fan favorites Home Improvement that was on ABC from 1991-1999 and Boy Meets World that was on from 1993-2000 have not yet been available through a streaming service prior to this agreement.

Dinosaurs was an irreverent comedy that ran from 1991-1994 and was about a family of dinosaurs that were portrayed by puppets and voiced by actors.  It is considered to be one of the last projects Jim Henson worked on prior to his death in 1990.

What are some shows that you want to stream that are not yet available?

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

http://thecelebritycafe.com/2017/10/hulu-announcement-disney-abc-delights-90s-tv-fans/#comment

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.