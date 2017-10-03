Hulu streaming agreement with Disney-ABC delights 90s TV fans with ‘Home Improvement,’ and more

Many family favorite TV shows from the 90s just began streaming on Hulu on September 29. This came about due to a new exclusive licensing agreement with Disney-ABC Television Group. The full libraries of Home Improvement, Boy Meets World and the Jim Henson series Dinosaurs are now available.

These new shows join other popular Friday night sitcoms that had been previously announced deal with Warner Bros Domestic Television Distribution that include Perfect Strangers, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Full House, Family Matters and Step by Step.

Fan favorites Home Improvement that was on ABC from 1991-1999 and Boy Meets World that was on from 1993-2000 have not yet been available through a streaming service prior to this agreement.

Dinosaurs was an irreverent comedy that ran from 1991-1994 and was about a family of dinosaurs that were portrayed by puppets and voiced by actors. It is considered to be one of the last projects Jim Henson worked on prior to his death in 1990.

