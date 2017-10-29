ICYMI – This week on TCC – Harvey Weinstein, Nell Hudson, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Transgender Playboy

It’s been a crazy week in entertainment again. More sexual harassment charges are dropping, including ones against former president George H.W. Bush. Ellen DeGeneres caught some harsh words for her birthday post to friend Katy Perry.

We talked to some amazing people this week including American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly, This Is Us‘ Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Outlander‘s Nell Hudson.

We’ve got some new music for you to check out, some updates on television news and more!

Here’s what you may have missed this week from The Celebrity Cafe:

INTERVIEWS

Nell Hudson

Nell Hudson gives update on Laoghaire from ‘Outlander’ in our exclusive interview 

Getting to know Mackenzie Hancsicsak who plays young Kate on ‘This Is Us’ 

Getting to know American Housewife’s stunning teen sensation Meg Donnelly 

HALLOWEEN

New Mutants

Top 10 NYC shows to catch this Halloween season 

Top 10 horror movie sequels that are actually good 

Here we bloody go again: ‘Jigsaw’ review

NEWS

John Stamos, Caitlyn McHugh
Credit: YouTube

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It?’ really proving she’s moved on from her past?

George H.W. Bush’s office releases statements after assault allegations
Scarlett Johansson calls ‘The Avengers’ cast to perform ‘Our Town’ for hurricane relief
Mark Wahlberg hopes God will forgive him for ‘Boogie Nights’

Finn Wolfhard fires agents after sexual assault accusations emerge

Secret Netflix codes reveal dozens of buried movies and shows

John Stamos gets engaged at Disneyland to longtime girlfriend Caitlyn McHugh

Anna Faris has already moved on from Chris Pratt

Playboy has first transgender Playmate with French model Ines Rau

REMEMBERING THOSE WE LOST

Fats Domino

New Orleans legend Fats Domino dead at 89

Robert Guillaume

Bidding farewell to Robert Guillaume, 89

SPECIAL COVERAGE – HARVEY WEINSTEIN SCANDAL

Harvey Weinstein: Some of the brave women coming forward with allegations

And Coming Soon – Interview with Krista Kim!

kristakimtease.jpg

