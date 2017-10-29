ICYMI – This week on TCC – Harvey Weinstein, Nell Hudson, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Transgender Playboy

WHAT DID YOU MISS THIS WEEK?

It’s been a crazy week in entertainment again. More sexual harassment charges are dropping, including ones against former president George H.W. Bush. Ellen DeGeneres caught some harsh words for her birthday post to friend Katy Perry.

We talked to some amazing people this week including American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly, This Is Us‘ Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Outlander‘s Nell Hudson.



We’ve got some new music for you to check out, some updates on television news and more!

Here’s what you may have missed this week from The Celebrity Cafe:

INTERVIEWS



Getting to know Mackenzie Hancsicsak who plays young Kate on ‘This Is Us’

Getting to know American Housewife’s stunning teen sensation Meg Donnelly

HALLOWEEN

Top 10 NYC shows to catch this Halloween season

Top 10 horror movie sequels that are actually good

Here we bloody go again: ‘Jigsaw’ review

NEWS

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It?’ really proving she’s moved on from her past?

George H.W. Bush’s office releases statements after assault allegations

Scarlett Johansson calls ‘The Avengers’ cast to perform ‘Our Town’ for hurricane relief

Mark Wahlberg hopes God will forgive him for ‘Boogie Nights’

Finn Wolfhard fires agents after sexual assault accusations emerge

Secret Netflix codes reveal dozens of buried movies and shows

John Stamos gets engaged at Disneyland to longtime girlfriend Caitlyn McHugh

Anna Faris has already moved on from Chris Pratt

Playboy has first transgender Playmate with French model Ines Rau

REMEMBERING THOSE WE LOST



New Orleans legend Fats Domino dead at 89

Bidding farewell to Robert Guillaume, 89

SPECIAL COVERAGE – HARVEY WEINSTEIN SCANDAL

