ICYMI – This week on TCC – Harvey Weinstein, Nell Hudson, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Transgender Playboy

WHAT DID YOU MISS THIS WEEK?
It’s been a crazy week in entertainment again. More sexual harassment charges are dropping, including ones against former president George H.W. Bush. Ellen DeGeneres caught some harsh words for her birthday post to friend Katy Perry.
We talked to some amazing people this week including American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly, This Is Us‘ Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Outlander‘s Nell Hudson.
We’ve got some new music for you to check out, some updates on television news and more!
Here’s what you may have missed this week from The Celebrity Cafe:
INTERVIEWS
Nell Hudson gives update on Laoghaire from ‘Outlander’ in our exclusive interview
Getting to know Mackenzie Hancsicsak who plays young Kate on ‘This Is Us’
Getting to know American Housewife’s stunning teen sensation Meg Donnelly
HALLOWEEN
Top 10 NYC shows to catch this Halloween season
Top 10 horror movie sequels that are actually good
Here we bloody go again: ‘Jigsaw’ review
NEWS
Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It?’ really proving she’s moved on from her past?
George H.W. Bush’s office releases statements after assault allegations
Scarlett Johansson calls ‘The Avengers’ cast to perform ‘Our Town’ for hurricane relief
Mark Wahlberg hopes God will forgive him for ‘Boogie Nights’
Finn Wolfhard fires agents after sexual assault accusations emerge
Secret Netflix codes reveal dozens of buried movies and shows
John Stamos gets engaged at Disneyland to longtime girlfriend Caitlyn McHugh
Anna Faris has already moved on from Chris Pratt
Playboy has first transgender Playmate with French model Ines Rau
REMEMBERING THOSE WE LOST
New Orleans legend Fats Domino dead at 89
Bidding farewell to Robert Guillaume, 89
SPECIAL COVERAGE – HARVEY WEINSTEIN SCANDAL
Harvey Weinstein: Some of the brave women coming forward with allegations
And Coming Soon – Interview with Krista Kim!
