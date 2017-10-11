Jemele Hill receives two week suspension from ESPN following social media violation

Jemele Hill

Get ready for some controversy.

Jemele Hill, anchor on SportsCenter for ESPN, has received a two week suspension after violating the company’s social media policy for a second time.

ESPN released the following statement:

Hill received the latest violation for posting a series of tweets over the previous weekend regarding the controversial kneeling during the national anthem. Dallas Cowboy team owner Jerry Jones said he would bench any player that knelt during the anthem, which caused Hill to take to social media and blast his statement and the Cowboy advertisers that supported it.

Donald Trump decided to take the opportunity to then slam Hill and ESPN, putting out this tweet the day following the start of her suspension:

This all comes only one month after Hill’s first warning, when Hill had another series of controversial Twitter posts that called Trump a white supremacist.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded via The Washington Post saying, “That’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

ESPN then announced that the comments did not represent the entire company’s beliefs. Hill later apologized to her co-workers, but didn’t back down:

With the latest suspension, she seems to be doubling-down — and she deserves all the credit in the world for it. It’s not always easy to stand up for your personal beliefs, especially when your job is on the line and the President of the United States decides to personally call you out for it. Yet, Hill is confident enough in her opinions, has a large enough following to create waves in the community and has decided to take a stand. Props to her.

Catch Jemele Hill on the 6 p.m. (EST) edition SportsCenter once the suspension is lifted, and let us know what you think about the news in the comments below.

