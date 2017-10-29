‘Jigsaw’ wins Halloween weekend box office

Jigsaw easily won the weekend box office as the Saw franchise returned to the big screen after a seven year hiatus. The film fell a bit below expectations. Some believe that the release of season 2 of Stranger Things might have had an impact on this weekend’s box office.

The film brought in $16.3 million during its opening weekend and it appears the franchise isn’t as popular as it used to be. It is very likely the film will fall out of 1st place and will see a significant drop next weekend.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween dropped to second place after a 53% drop. The film brought in $10 million during its second weekend and just passed $35 million domestically.

Geostorm also dropped one spot down to third place with $5.7 million and and is approaching $25 million domestically. The film is one of the biggest flops domestically of the year but it has hope in the international markets.

Happy Death Day came in fourth place with $5 million and is approaching $50 million domestically. Blade Runner 2049 rounds out the top five with $4 million as it passed $80 million domestically this weekend.

The two other wide releases that opened this week had very disappointing openings. Thank You for Your Service opened in sixth place with $3.7 million. George Clooney’s new film Suburbicon opened in ninth place with $2.8 million.

Only the Brave ($3.5 million), The Foreigner ($3.2 million) and It ($2.4 million) round out the rest of the top ten. It passed $320 million domestically this weekend.

It is pretty much a guarantee that next weekend Thor: Ragnarok will win the weekend box office. Some early projections think that its opening weekend will beat out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Lionsgate: $26.3 million (+4.7%)

Warner Bros.: $12 million (-11.9%)

Universal: $11.8 million (-4.4%)

Sony Pictures: $3.5 million (-2.5%)

20th Century Fox: $3.3 million (-2.5%)

STX Entertainment: $3.2 million (-2.3%)

Paramount Pictures: $2.8 million (n/a)

Atlas Distribution: $1.8 million (n/a)

Focus Features: $1.6 million (-0.6%)

Pure Flix Entertainment: $1.2 million (-1.4%)

Open Road: $1.1 million (-0.5%)

Next week’s openings: A Bad Moms Christmas (November 1st), Thor: Ragnarok