John Stamos gets engaged at Disneyland to longtime girlfriend Caitlyn McHugh

It’s official, John Stamos is off the market.

The Fuller House star proposed to his girlfriend of two years Caitlyn McHugh over the weekend and she said YES!

He posted on Instagram overnight, “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍”

The proposal happened in Disneyland, one of Stamos’ favorite places. His rep confirmed to ABC News that he created a video montage using romantic moments from classic animated films to pop the question. The final scene in the video was he Little Mermaid‘s cranky crab Sebastian saying, “Just ask the girl.”

McHugh is known for her roles in The Vampire Diaries and NCIS: Los Angeles, starred in the short film, Ingenue-ish which Stamos co-wrote with her and directed.

Stamos revealed back in March of 2016 to the ladies of The View that he was in an exclusive relationship with McHugh. He was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005.