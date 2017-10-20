Julia Louis-Dreyfus uses Katy Perry as part of her breast cancer treatment

Rock music can heal body and the soul. Just ask Julia Louis-Dreyfus who posted an inspiring shot of her on Instagram where she is using the power of modern medicine and positive vibes to kill those cancer cells.

Emerging from her second chemo treatment, Veep star Louis-Dreyfus channeled Katy Perry, and we believe that we will all hear her roar while she fights this disease.

Her cheeky Instagram post on Oct. 20, complete with a black hoodie and painted on mustache was funny and ballsy.

Louis-Dreyfus is usually private about her personal life, but as breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women, she used her celebrity to admit that she is one of the one in eight women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Seinfeld star is not the only celebrity who has battled breast cancer. The list of survivors includes, but is not limited to Olivia Newton-John, Maggie Smith, Cynthia Nixon, Sheryl Crow, Christina Applegate, Gloria Steinem, Carly Simon, Robin Roberts, Giuliana Rancic, and a few male stars too including: Montel Williams, Richard Roundtree, Peter Criss (KISS drummer). Angelina Jolie, who was at a high risk for these types of cancers took preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of her getting these killer diseases.

You can find some important statistics from the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, be sure to either get a check up yourself or encourage a woman you love to get a breast exam and/or mammogram. #breastcancerawarenessmonth #cancersucks

We are rooting for you Julia Louis-Dreyfus!