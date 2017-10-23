Justin Timberlake announces Super Bowl halftime performance in video with Jimmy Fallon

In a video with Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake announces that he will be performing at Super Bowl LII halftime.

The video has Timberlake asking Fallon in a exaggerated accent, “Excuse me sir, do you have the time?”

“I was going to ask you, sir, if you have the time,” Fallon replied. To which Timberlake came back with, “I do have the time.”

The duo pushed the words “I do have the time,” into I do half time,” until Fallon asks, “You’re doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl?”

This performance will make Timberlake the artist with the most halftime appearances. And it will hopefully offer redemption for his Super Bowl XXXVIII performance in 2004 with Janet Jackson where a wardrobe malfunction exposed her breast to the viewing audience. “Nipplegate” brought both performers notoriety and a lawsuit that was later dropped.

The incident not only coined the phrase “wardrobe malfunction,” but brought the delay in live appearances on television.

Timberlake first performed at halftime in with In Sync in 2001 along with Britney Spears and Aerosmith.

Are you excited to see Timberlake on the halftime stage again? Should Jimmy Fallon join him this year? We think so!