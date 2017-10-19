Kaitlin Olson talks future of ‘Always Sunny’

The new season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia won’t premiere until 2018 and this season could have a very different look.

Kaitlin Olson was interviewed earlier before tonight’s Halloween episode of her show The Mick she addresses the rumor that Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds may not be returning to Always Sunny for season 13.

Howerton will be starring in NBC’s upcoming show A.P. Bio and has not confirmed whether he will be returning to Always Sunny or not. Season 12 ended with a cliffhanger which presented the opportunity for his character to not return.

Always Sunny will return for season 13 regardless but Olson is hopeful that Howerton will return.

“I’m still holding out hope that he has enough of a break from [‘Sunny’] that it’ll be fun for him to come back and not have to write, not have to produce, not have to do any of that–just come back and act.”

Always Sunny premiered back in 2005 and has been one of FX’s longest running and most successful shows. Don’t panic Always Sunny fans. We still have plenty of time before the new season which allows the strong possibility that we will see the ‘Golden God’ Dennis Reynolds again.

“Am I a person of interest? Yeah, I am an interesting person.” – Dennis #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/UShatzzOod — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) September 13, 2017

Always Sunny is currently renewed for two more seasons on FXX which are slotted to be released during 2018 and 2019.

You can currently check out Kaitlin Olson on the FOX comedy The Mick, which airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.