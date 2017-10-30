Kevin Spacey apologizes to Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual assault

Kevin Spacey is the next in the line of men who are apologizing for sexual misconduct after Broadway co-star Anthony Rapp came forward with his story.

It was 1986 and Rapp was 14 when the alleged incident occurred. Rapp claims that while at a party with Spacey, who was 26, Spacey “picked [him] up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”

In his conversation with BuzzFeed, Rapp also alleges Spacey asked if he was “sure,” when he told him to go home.

Spacey has acknowledged the accusation and apologized, saying he does not remember the incident at all. In a statement on Twitter he writes, “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

He continues with a firm admission that he has chosen to live his life as a gay man, and that while he has previously been very protective of his personal life, these allegations have pushed him to be honest both inward and outward about his behaviors.

There has been some criticism of men joining the #metoo movement, which originally centered around the allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Rapp says he isn’t trying to jump on the bandwagon and, in a statement and series of tweets, that he hopes to make a difference for any person who was a victim of sexual assault.

“And not to simply air a grievance, but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I’m feeling really awake to the moment that we’re living in, and I’m hopeful that this can make a difference.”

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. 2/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017