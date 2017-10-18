Logan Paul will speak at Dubai conference

Popular YouTuber, actor and social media star Logan Paul has been announced to speak at the ITP Live Conference in Dubai along with the world’s most successful influencers.

Paul (not to be confused with his brother, Jake Paul, who is also a YouTube sensation) rose to fame in the online community in 2014. He is only 22 years old and has never been to Dubai. Besides the original content that he creates on a regular basis, Paul also appears in various YouTube Red films like The Thinning (2016) and Airplane Mode (2017), as well as appearing in supporting roles in things like The Space Between Us (2017) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2015).

In 2015 Paul was ranked the 10th most influential figure on Vine — which is how he began his online career. Now, he has over 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Right now, there is no one conquering the world of social media and influencer marketing better than Logan Paul,” said Sheerz Hasan, an actor also attending the Dubai conference, via Time Out Dubai. “He has partially reinvented the industry single handed. Whether you are a big brand, big advertiser or just a budding influencer, this is the one guy who [you] need to hear from.”

Paul was invited to the the ITP Live Conference to share his story, tips on how to break out on the internet and become a successful influencer and how these influencers are re-defining media as he know it. His panel will be lead by BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil.

“Logan Paul is nothing short of a megastar in the world of influencing,” said Ahmad Bashour, the general manager of the ITP Live conference via Time Out Dubai. “His appearance in Dubai is a great chance for us to tap into the latest trends and insights in the industry from one [of] its most transformative figures. We look forward to welcoming him to the city for the first time.”

The conference is being held on Sunday, Nov. 12. Hopefully the event will be live streamed (we couldn’t find a link as of yet) the day of.

Check out Logan Paul’s YouTube page here.