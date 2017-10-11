Maisie Williams involved in launching UK film company Daisy Chain Productions

Actress Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, is helping to launch a new UK production company — Daisy Chain Productions.

“I hope to give other creatives the opportunities that I was lucky enough to receive at the beginning of my career,” Williams told Screen Daily. “I have previously had the joy of working with female directors on a number of occasions. The industry is moving and I couldn’t be more excited for my future within it.”

Along with Williams, actor Bill Milner (X-Men: First Class) and producer Dom Santry are helping to start and fund the company.

The three of them recently collaborated on a short film entitled Stealing Silver, in which Williams stars as a young woman who’s life is turned upside-down when she learns the truth about her elderly neighbor who she may have misjudged at first. Santry served as the producer and Milner as the executive producer.

Through working on this project together, they decided to form their own company that could create similar content. Daisy Chain Productions will continue (Stealing Silver is their first official title) to produce and develop shorts, feature-length films, TV dramas and series that are all British-originated. They plan to move forward with a focus on developing talent and youth

“This industry can be both wonderful and challenging for people trying to break in,” Santry also told to Screen Daily. “We’d love to help bridge that gap in whatever way we can. We can’t wait for everyone to be able to see Stealing Silver, and all of the other things that the team here are working towards.”

Stealing Silver will debut at the Savannah International Film Festival at the end of the month. No other projects have yet been declared from Daisy Chain Productions, but an announcement is likely on the way in the near future. Check out the trailer for Stealing Silver below: