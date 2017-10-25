Mark Wahlberg hopes God will forgive him for ‘Boogie Nights’

At the top of Mark Wahlberg’s list of things he hopes God forgives him for is his role as Dirk Diggler, a well-hung porn star in the 1997 film Boogie Nights.

He recently spoke to Chicago teens standing next to Cardinal Blase Cupich during an event to increase youth attendance in church saying, “I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past.”

Reactions from the public are that he has a lot more to be forgiven for than an overly-large prosthetic penis.

You see, when Wahlberg was 15, he reportedly used racial slurs while harassing black children.

Then when he was 16, while trying to steal beer, he ended up beating two Vietnamese men while slinging racial slurs. According to LA Times, Wahlberg spent 45 days of a two-year sentence in prison for the felony.

In 2014, one of the men, Johnny Trinh, met with Wahlberg and forgave him.

“He was young and reckless but I forgive him now. Everyone deserves another chance.”

As for the urban legend that Wahlberg blinded him, Trinh said he lost his eye in 1975 during the Vietnam War.

While Wahlberg is trying to make amends for his misspent youth, and living a life of forgiveness in the Catholic faith, not everyone is so forgiving.

Of those who do not feel he should be forgiven is Kristyn Atwood who was on a fourth grade field trip to the beach when Wahlberg and his friends threw rocks and shouting “Kill the n—–s!” until an ambulance driver stepped in to stop them.

“I don’t think he should get a pardon,” Atwood, who still bears physical scars from the attack told the Associated Press.

Walhberg has never been shy about talking about his past and rescinded his request to remove his juvenile record accepting responsibility and publicly stating he was wrong to ask that it be stricken.

Do you think he should be forgiven or do you find him hypocritical in his actions?