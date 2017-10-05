MTV EMA top nominees include Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran

Nominees for MTV’s EMA Awards were announced today and Taylor Swift brought home the most nominations.
Swift garnered six nods, followed by Shawn Mendes with five, and Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran bringing in four nominations each.
The show airs live on Sunday, Nov. 12. with host Rita Ora from London’s SSE Arena, Wembley.
Check out the full nominations below:
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
Zayn
BEST NEW
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
Kyle
Rag‘n’Bone Man
BEST POP
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters – “Run”
Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
Kyle
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
BEST LOCAL ACT
Fans can choose their favorite local act. In the U.S. the choices are Bruno Mars , Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khalid, Fifth Harmony, and Taylor Swift. In Canada, choices include Justin Bieber, Drake, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, while in the U.K. Louis Tomlinson is in the mix. Vote for your favorite at mtvema.com/vote