MTV EMA top nominees include Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran

Nominees for MTV’s EMA Awards were announced today and Taylor Swift brought home the most nominations.

Swift garnered six nods, followed by Shawn Mendes with five, and Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran bringing in four nominations each.

The show airs live on Sunday, Nov. 12. with host Rita Ora from London’s SSE Arena, Wembley.

Check out the full nominations below:

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

Zayn

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Kyle

Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

Kyle

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

BEST LOCAL ACT

Fans can choose their favorite local act. In the U.S. the choices are Bruno Mars , Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khalid, Fifth Harmony, and Taylor Swift. In Canada, choices include Justin Bieber, Drake, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, while in the U.K. Louis Tomlinson is in the mix. Vote for your favorite at mtvema.com/vote