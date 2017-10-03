MTV star Tyler Posey is headed from ‘Teen Wolf’ to ‘Scream’

The series finale of Teen Wolf may have just wrapped up last week on Sept. 24, but lead actor Tyler Posey isn’t hurting for any work, as he’s just been announced to star in season 3 of Scream.

Posey will play a reoccurring role of a character named Shane in the MTV horror anthology which is loosely based on the 1996 Wes Craven film Scream. Shane is said to be a shady high school dropout, drug dealer, party promoter and money hustler. However, there’s apparently much more to him than what initially meets the eye.

The exact influence that his character will hold over the entire show is not yet known. Yet, we do know that this season will revolve around a high school running back named Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler) — who’s past, one that he’d like to forget, comes back to haunt him and his friends. This season has also been confirmed by MTV, according to Syfy Wire, to be bringing back the classic Ghostface mask that became an iconic symbol of horror in Craven’s films.

Posey is being kept in the MTV family here as Teen Wolf is also a show the Viacom-owned cable company was releasing. Given that Teen Wolf’s run is now over, this announcement seems to make perfect sense, as he’s been attached to it since the beginning in 2011.

Posey will also join Keke Palmer (Scream Queens — and yes, we also think her being in two Scream titled TV shows is confusing), Christopher Jordan Wallace (Kicks), Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why), Jessica Sula (Split), Tyga and Gillian Yao Gioiello in season 3 of Scream. This season is only six episodes long, and will begin airing in March of 2018.