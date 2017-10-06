Netflix is raising prices on standard and premium subscriptions

Netflix is subtly raising the prices on their standard and premium streaming subscription services.

The standard service, which includes streaming on up to two screens at the same time, is increasing from $9.99 a month to $10.99 a month. The premium service,which allows streaming on up to four screens at the same time, as well as ultra HD content access, is upping from $11.99 a month to $13.99 a month.

These changes are only currently in effect for new customers, as of Oct. 5. Current subscribers will be notified starting on Oct. 19, and then will become effective at the start of their next bill cycle.

The basic service — allowing one screen at a time — will still stay at $7.99 a month.

It was only a year ago that Netflix also increased their standard HD plan $8.99 a month to $9.99 a month.

“From time to time,” said the company in a statement via CNN tech, “Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster.”

Reactions on the internet from subscribers to the slight price increase are mixed, to say the least:

hey u know what if netflix's price going up means they can get the rights to and make more movies and tv shows then I'm honestly fine w it — spooky mik🎈 (@N0TWITHOUTYOU) October 5, 2017

#Netflix announces a 10% price increase immediately after losing 30Rock and Friday Night Lights pic.twitter.com/zuqFkTuwKh — Kristen Scheven (@KristenScheven) October 5, 2017

“Do you agree to the Netflix price increase?” *clicks ok* Yes you do, mom. — Lexi LaFleur Brown (@lexilafleur) October 5, 2017

Whether it truly be the original content (t-minus three weeks until season 2 of Stranger Things) or whether it be the increasing competition of streaming platforms — given Amazon, Hulu, CBS All Access, Disney and YouTube Red are all making names for themselves — we shouldn’t be shocked by this news nor should we expect streaming price increases to stop there. As the market becomes more competitive, things are only going to get more expensive for a time.