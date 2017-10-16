New ‘Black Panther’ trailer is everything you ever wanted it to be and more

“You get to decide what kind of king you are going to be. Don’t freeze.”

Marvel has just released the newest trailer for their upcoming Black Panther film. It’s fair to say we’re just a little bit excited about it.

Black Panther was first introduced into the MCU during Captain America: Civil War, instantly became a fan-favorite character. Now, director Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed) and star Chadwick Boseman are teaming up with Marvel to give the King of Wakanda his own feature film.

Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017

Wakanda, located in Northeast Africa, is a secretive land. Once called El Dorado, the country is a technologically advanced (hence the space ships and advanced weaponry we see in the trailer), rich in resources that don’t exist in the rest of the world and is home to a great many people. “I have seen gods fly,” says CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) in the trailer, when seeing Wakanda for presumably the first time. “I’ve seen men build weapons that I couldn’t even imagine. I’ve seen aliens drop from the sky. But I have never seen anything like this.”

This is the land that T’Challa (Boseman) has been left to rule. His newly acquired duty is to protect the country from any inward or outward threats that could expose or destroy their beloved land.

And threats aren’t short in supply these days. With Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) causing problems from within and Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) reeking mayhem from outside, T’Challa must stop the world from destroying their beloved home. In doing so, T’Challa is challenged and pushed into becoming a type of ruler that he never intended to be.

The film also stars Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Lupita Nyong’o (The Force Awakens), Forest Whitaker (Star Wars: Rogue One), Angela Bassett (American Horror Story), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead).

The trailer, simply put, is incredible. While Wakanda was teased in one of the post-credit scenes in Civil War and the first teaser for Black Panther, we get our first good look at the country — and it’s beautiful. The costumes and colors mark a different change for Marvel, one we will gladly get behind.

We also get a good look at Michael B. Jordan, looking to redeem himself from Fantastic Four, as Killmonger. Marvel doesn’t have an overall great track-record with their villains; however, with Michael Keaton as the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and now Jordan in Black Panther, that statement might not hold weight for much longer. Jordan, who appears to have a Black Panther suit of his own, has done great work with Kugler in the past and seems to be a big focus in the film. “I waited my entire life for this,” we hear him say. “If the world’s gonna start over, I’m gonna burn it all.”

And, of course, we get to see Boseman run around plenty and do flips in the Black Panther costume throughout the trailer as one might expect — and it’s just as cool as we had hoped it would be (adding some purple to the costume is a cool bonus too).

Black Panther will be the eighteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the super-hero genre is becoming more and more exposed, Marvel has found, yet again, another way to make it feel fresh. Black Panther looks like something we’ve never seen before and we can’t wait to see what Coogler has in store for us.

The film will be released on Feb. 16, 2018. Watch the trailer below and let us know how excited you are for Black Panther in the comments below.