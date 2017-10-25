New Orleans legend Fats Domino dead at 89

Rock and Roll pioneer Fats Domino died peacefully surrounded by family and friends at the age of 89 on Tuesday.

One of the first 10 honorees inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he was the inspiration for artists like Elvis Presley, the Beatles and Harry Connick Jr.

His work, which garnered over 110 million record sales included hits like “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That A Shame,” ” I Hear You Knocking,” and “I’m Walking To New Orleans.”

It wasn’t just his vocals that drew people to him, his exuberant performances and true happiness entertaining drew crowds to him in droves. According to ABC News one of his stunts was playing while standing, throwing his body against his piano in tune to the beat of the music all the while bumping it across the stage.

Despite his great success, Domino never left his roots in New Orleans. His passion for the southern city was so great that after Hurricane Katrina there was widespread concern he had perished in the devastation. He and his family needed to be rescued via boat from their home. He lost a tremendous amount of memorabilia including pianos, gold and platinum records and other treasures.

On such treasure, his 1956 recording of “Blueberry Hill,” was deemed so historically important it is archived at the Library of Congress in their National Recording Registry. The historic sound recording will be preserved for future generations to know him.

Musicians from all genres took to Twitter so express their loss:

Rest in paradise to Fats Domino. He paved the way for so many. I remember listening to his music as a little boy. #Fatsdomino 🎶🎶 — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) October 25, 2017

RIP fats domino… you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players… see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky ❤️🙏🏼❤️ — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) October 25, 2017

“This gentleman was a huge influence on me when I started out.” Rest in peace #FatsDomino. pic.twitter.com/JEqFKvO2Za — Elvis Presley (@ElvisPresley) October 25, 2017

Fats Domino – an inspiration to the band and a music legend.

Rest In Peace. Photo © Curt Gunther pic.twitter.com/7m9IAdrhgY — The Beatles (@thebeatles) October 25, 2017