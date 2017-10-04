New ‘Wonder Wheel’ trailer gives off serious Woody Allen vibes

The first trailer for Woody Allen’s latest film Wonder Wheel, which is being produced and released by Amazon Studios, has just dropped online.

The film takes place in Coney Island during the 1950s. While the initial set-up seems to paint the setting as a happy and whimsical place, things soon take a dark turn and we’re treated to all kinds of shadowy drama and intrigue.

Kate Winslet — who was just announced to be appearing in the Avatar sequels — plays a waitress named Ginny, and seems to be unhappily married to Jim Belushi’s character Humpty.

“When it comes to love,” Winslet says in the trailer “we often turn out to be our own worst enemy.”

Juno Temple plays their daughter, and, somehow, Justin Timberlake as a lifeguard and a story line with the mob are all wrapped up inside here too.

The whole thing feels very similar to the type of work Woody Allen has been doing as of late. His more recent films have been rather hit or miss — Midnight in Paris and Café Society being the hits, and To Rome with Love and Magic in the Moonlight being the misses. At this point, it’s hard to say where Wonder Wheel will fall.

However, Wonder Wheel does mark some history for Amazon Studios as this is the first film they have self-distributed on their own streaming platform. Films like Manchester by the Sea and Paterson were produced by Amazon but still had a theatrical run, while Wonder Wheel will be headed straight to streaming proving the studio is becoming more of a force to be reckoned with.

Wonder Wheel is closing this year’s New York Film Festival, which ends on Oct. 15. The film will be released for all to see on Dec. 1 of this year.

Watch the trailer here: