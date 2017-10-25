Nicki Minaj’s brother denied mistrial in child rape case

New York State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald denied a mistrial in the rape case against Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj.

Maraj is accused of repeatedly raping his stepdaughter who was 11 years old at the time.

The mistrial request from Maraj’s lawyer came about when the defense was not allowed to confront her brother about a possible settlement.

According to Newsday, the girl’s 10-year-old brother testified that when walking into a bedroom in their Baldwin, New York home, he saw Maraj’s “private parts” touching his sister. He also said Maraj hit and threatened him to keep him quiet.

Testing for body fluids has been relatively inconclusive, although there was DNA from Maraj on his step-daughter’s pajamas. How it got there and how strong of a match it is is being contested during the trial.

There has been no support offered by Minaj to her brother. According to Page Six, she is not taking the stand and, while it was was rumored that she posted the $100,000 bail, it was actually his mother who provided the funds.

In a statement to TMZ, a source said, “Minaj never planned to take the stand, and her bro’s legal team telling news outlets she was on their witness list was simply false. There were reports Nicki would testify the alleged victim’s mom tried to extort her for millions.”

If convicted Maraj will face life in jail for predatory sexual assault on a child.