Papyrus font creator responds to Ryan Gosling’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch

Saturday Night Live returned last weekend with their season premiere, and the standout moment of the night was easily a sketch starring Ryan Gosling called “Papyrus.”

In the sketch, Gosling’s character is still trying to cope with the fact that the 2009 film Avatar used the Papyrus font for the logo. Watch it here, because it’s hilarious and shows Saturday Night Live at their best:

“I thought it was behind me,” says Gosling in the video. “But the dreams came back. I was up all night. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. It haunts me. I forgot about it for years, but then I remembered that Avatar — a giant international blockbuster — used the papyrus font as it’s logo.”

RELATED: David S. Pumpkins is getting his own animated half-hour special

Chris Costello — creator of the Papyrus font — woke up Sunday morning to a full full email inbox. On Oct. 1 he gave an interview with CBSN, saying: “I woke up this morning Sunday and my email was full. I had a lot of people telling me, ‘Did you see this Saturday Night Live thing?’ I took a look at it and me and my wife were like cracking up. I mean, we couldn’t stop laughing. It was one of the best things I’ve seen.”

Costello then went further on to discuss how he came up with the idea for the font: “I designed the font when I was 23 years old. I was right out of college. I was kind of just struggling with some different life issues, I was studying the Bible, looking for God and this font came to mind, this idea of, thinking about the biblical times and Egypt and the Middle East. I just started scribbling this alphabet while I was at work and it kind of looked pretty cool. I had no idea it would be on every computer in the world and used for probably every conceivable design idea. This is a big surprise to me as well.”

I've never related more to an #SNL sketch than I do to this AVATAR Papyrus one. I once refused to go into a restaurant cause of its font. — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) October 1, 2017

There you have it folks, the Papyrus font was invented while the creator was on a search to find God. Somehow, this makes the SNL skit even funnier.