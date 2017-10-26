Petyton List joins in nail polish brand OPI’s world record breaking manicure bar

Nail polish brand OPI set a new Guinness World Record on Oct. 21 by hosting The Worlds Longest Manicure Bar.

The event offered free OPI Gel manicures to over 500 people at a 155 foot long manicure bar which was set up along Santa Monica’s 3rd Street Promenade shopping area. Over 50 nail technicians were needed to make the record happen.

It wasn’t all manis at the event however. Peyton List and OPI’s newest global nail ambassador Tom Bachik, did meet and greets while other stations were set up to do selfies and give away swag while music was pumping just 50 feet from the beach.

OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador, Suzi Weiss-Fischmann was also in attendance, and made this statement about earning the record:

“It was a very exciting moment for OPI to achieve a Guinness World Record for Longest Manicure Bar! To see so many nail technicians and so many OPI fans come together to do something as grand and fun as setting a world record was a real treat!”

The record was officially set and declared at 5pm on Sat., Oct. 21, 2017.