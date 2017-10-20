Playboy has first transgender Playmate with French model Ines Rau

November will bring a new age of Playmate to Playboy with the magazine’s first transgender centerfold. French model Ines Rau has been chosen to grace the coveted pages.

According to USA Today, Rau has posed nude for Playboy before. In 2014 she chose to pose as a celebration of her coming out transgender.

Nor is she the first transgender person to pose in the pages. That honor goes to Caroline “Tula” Cossey who posed for the magazine in 1991. She is known as the Bond Girl from 1981’s For Your Eyes Only who was actually a boy. She did not give up, and instead continued in her modelling career.

RELATED: Hugh Hefner and the epoch of the civilized male

Which is something Rau already has accomplished. She is a Balmain model, works other couture shows and has appeared in Vogue Italia, according to Playboy.

She is a tomboy who has a passion for martial arts and full-body contact sports like boxing, Thai boxing. Her dream is to be an action star, after she saves the environment, her other passion.

No matter what attire adorns her, her goal is to feel sexy. She says, “I love to be sexy, but sexy is an attitude. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but I really feel sexy all the time!”

Why did Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer select her? He told the New York Times she “very much speaks to the brand’s philosophy. It’s the right thing to do. We’re at a moment where gender roles are evolving.”

What do you think of the choice? Do you think the public will react well a transgender centerfold?