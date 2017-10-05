Pop songstress Blakeley merges folk, pop, and rockabilly into new single, “Caffeine & Nicotine”

Pop artist Blakeley is a songstress whose stealth worthiness in merging elements of folk, EDM, and rockabilly in her bold crossover compositions, paints her as a versatile artist whose variety of “electronic rockabilly” will be sure to please audiences looking for music that isn’t too heavy or over the top.

Blakeley’s latest single, “Caffeine & Nicotine” brings to light those staples of alternative culture, coffee and cigarettes, in a blues-drenched rhythmic number filled with moody guitars and a gritty groove. A soaring vocal vibe with a rockabilly-soaked pop sound, makes this infectious track greatly catchy. The electronic beats buoyed by Blakeley’s version of “electronic rockabilly” is well sung with strung out lyrics and an uncannily upbeat electro-pop vibe paved by bouncy beats.

Be sure to look out for more of Blakeley’s work. She is currently working on an EP with Happy Hound records, set for release at the end of 2017.