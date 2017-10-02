‘It’ reclaims top spot at the weekend box office

September has come to an end and it was record breaking month at the box office.

It smashed records all throughout the month and the final weekend of the month saw Pennywise and The Losers Club return to the top spot. It brought in $17.3 million and is now closing in on $300 million domestically. The film is also approaching $600 million gross worldwide.

American Made opened in second place and just narrowly missed out on first place. The film brought in $17 million and I’m predicting the film will finish between $50-$70 million range domestically.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle came in third place and saw a 56.4% drop during its second weekend and brought in $17 million and now stands just outside $70 million domestically. It is going to be tough for the sequel to be able to pass the original’s domestic gross. They have been teasing a third installment for the franchise.

The Lego Ninjago Movie dropped on spot to fourth place with $12 million and has grossed $35 million domestically. This is the third film in the LEGO franchise and is currently way behind its predecessors and doesn’t look like it will surpass The Lego Movie or The Lego Batman Movie.

Flatliners opened in fifth place with a disappointing opening of $6.7 million. It is a remake of a film from 1990 with the same name and I think this film won’t return to the top five. I could see this film struggling to reach $30 million domestically.

Battle of the Sexes jumped up ten spots and came in sixth place with $3.4 million. The other new release Til Death Do Us Part opened in ninth place with $1.5 million.

American Assassin ($3.3 million), Home Again ($1.8 million) and mother! ($1.4 million) round out the top ten this week.

I predict that the first weekend of October will give us a new box office champion. Blade Runner 2049 starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling is projected to lead the charge along with three other wide releases opening.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Warner Bros.: $29.3 million (-21.9%)

Universal: $17.5 million (n/a)

20th Century Fox: $17.1 million (-22.2%)

Sony Pictures: $6.7 million (n/a)

Fox Searchlight: $3.4 million (n/a)

Lionsgate: $3.3 million (-4.7%)

Open Road: $1.8 million (-1.7%)

Novus Content: $1.5 million (n/a)

Paramount Pictures: $1.4 million (-1.8%)

Weinstein Co.: $1.1 million (-1.2%)

Focus Features: $1 million (n/a)

Next week’s openings: Blade Runner 2049, The Mountain Between Us, My Little Pony: The Movie, Victoria and Abdul (expands wide)