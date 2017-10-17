It’s confirmed: Royal baby number three coming in April 2018!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be getting a royal little brother or sister in April 2018. A statement came out on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account on Oct. 17 confirming the happy news.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” read the statement.

The royal pregnancy was originally announced on Sept. 4, and statements from the Palace confirmed everyone’s joy with this news.

While we reported in that Price William and Kate Middleton would have preferred to keep the information private a bit longer, but she had to go public sooner as she continues to suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum.  This is the same debilitating morning sickness she had to endure while pregnant with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

“They’ve known for a while and didn’t particularly want to announce it before the 12-week mark, but due to having to cancel an engagement, they thought it was best to be honest about the situation,” a source told US Weekly  in September. “The same thing happened before. She suffers terribly in these early weeks, but she has a great medical team and a fantastic support system.”

With the whole world watching, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted her little baby bump at a reception for World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10.

While the gender will likely be kept secret until the birth, people are already guessing at what the name of the new royal baby may be. Time will tell.

 

