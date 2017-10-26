Scarlett Johansson calls ‘The Avengers’ cast to perform ‘Our Town’ for hurricane relief

In real life, they’re heroes too.

Scarlett Johansson is calling her fellow Avengers cast members together to perform a reading of Thornton Wilder’s classic play Our Town. All of the ticket revenue for the event will benefit Puerto Rico relief through the Hurricane Maria Community Relief and Recovery Fund.

Johansson has recruited an all-star cast for the production that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Maximiliano Hernández in the leading roles. The show is being directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

RELATED: Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans under fire for comments about Scarlet Johansson’s Black Widow (video)

“The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless,” said Johansson in a press release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event. Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for a one-time-only extraordinary evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devoted community and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic.”

Our Town is a 1938 play set in the small fictional tale of Grover’s Corner, depicting the everyday lives of American citizens as they accept their daily lives, fall in love and accept death. Thornton’s work won the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the 1989 Broadway rendition won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Scarlett Johansson’s rendition will be held on Nov. 6 at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, which is where the next two Avengers installments are being filmed. Tickets are already on sale, ranging anywhere from $89 to $1,000, according to refinery29.