Secret Netflix codes reveal dozens of buried movies and shows

Let’s be honest — we’ve all had those days when we just can’t find something on Netflix to watch. Minutes, sometimes hours even, are wasted scrolling through the same old categories, looking at the repeated titles we’ve either already seen far too many times or have no interest in watching.

Never fear, as those days are now over. A secret list of codes has been unveiled that unlocks over 100 hidden categories on Netflix.

To clarify: this doesn’t unlock brand new movies that weren’t available on Netflix before, although it may seem that way. It simply sheds light on new and thoroughly defined categories to help you find the genre of movie you want to watch, instead of having to scroll through the same categories like ‘action’ and ‘thriller’ over and over again.

These new categories range from anything to ‘Comic Book and Superhero Movies’ (10118), ‘Werewolf Horror Movies’ (75930) and ‘BBC Miniseries’ (1580), all the way into the oddly specific ones such as ‘Gritty Chinese Action & Adventure from the 1970s’ (187) and ‘Violent Movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger’ (632).

Thank me later…here’s some secret Netflix codes pic.twitter.com/dUiJamqTsG — AK (@killakellerflow) October 23, 2017

To activate the codes all you have to do is put the mentioned number at the end of this URL — www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

The sad news is that since it’s URL based, the only way to currently unlock the new codes is with a computer, laptop or phone and not gaming devices. We’re hoping that someone out there is working on that.

While some of Netflix’s titles may be hidden — most likely because their going to be relatively unknown films and shows that will play well to an indie or cult-classic kind of audience — their profits have only increased more and more. According to Daily Mail, Netflix has announced that they have added five million new subscribers in the past three months and that their profits have doubled. Currently they have over 104 million subscribers — which is the leading number in the pack of streaming services.

The full extended list of categories and numbers can be found on a website called ogres-crypt.com. In the meantime, here’s some more highlights you might be interested in checking out:

