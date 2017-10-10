Sexiest players in the 2017 Major League Baseball post season

Welcome to October! If you’re a baseball fan and your team made post season you have a lot to cheer about – as well as bite your nails over! But not everyone makes it to post season and, as a Chicago Cubs fan I know firsthand how bad that sucks.

We know all of the teams who made it this far can play, so what else is there to discuss? How about that underneath those baseball caps are some pretty sexy men.

So in the spirit of everyone winning, here are the hottest players to watch during post-season play.