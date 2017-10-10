Sexiest players in the 2017 Major League Baseball post season

Welcome to October! If you’re a baseball fan and your team made post season you have a lot to cheer about – as well as bite your nails over! But not everyone makes it to post season and, as a Chicago Cubs fan I know firsthand how bad that sucks.

Post-Season, Baseball, Chicago Cubs, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Bryzzo
Credit: YouTube

We know all of the teams who made it this far can play, so what else is there to discuss? How about that underneath those baseball caps are some pretty sexy men.

So in the spirit of everyone winning, here are the hottest players to watch during post-season play.

Page 1 of 2312345
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

http://thecelebritycafe.com/2017/10/sexiest-players-major-league-baseball-post-season/#comment

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.

Twitter

Instagram

© 2017 TheCelebrityCafe.com