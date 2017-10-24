‘Star Trek: Discovery’ renewed for a second season

More Star Trek: Discovery to come

CBS renewed their newest show in the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek: Discovery on Monday for a second season.

CBS made the announcement on Monday in a press briefing. Star Trek: Discovery is a hit for CBS and has led to a record breaking amount of people signing up for CBS All Access.

Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer of CBS Interactive says ““In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise.” DeBevoise goes on to praise the cast and crew and shares his excitement for the series.

Nothing concrete is known yet about season two. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to executive producer Alex Kurtzman who noted it is unlikely the show will come back before 2019. Kurtzman says they have ideas, one which has “become the spine of what we want to do for season two.”

Some of the Star Trek: Discovery cast and crew posted their thoughts about the renewal on social media. Anthony Rapp, who plays Stamets, and Jason Isaacs, who plays Captain Lorca took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Grateful and proud to get to continue telling stories in this incredible universe. Honored to be a part of its legacy w/ #StarTrekDiscovery https://t.co/oSqxNBYnBC — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 23, 2017

Look who got voted in for a second term! Let’s pray for the future Federation’s sake we’re the only one#GoBoldlyOrGoHome#StarTrekDiscovery https://t.co/oqB0Mz5qVi — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) October 23, 2017

Star Trek: Discovery is one of the few subscriber only shows on CBS. The first episode aired on CBS on Sept. 24, but the rest of the show is only available through CBS All Access. Putting the show on the service has increased subscribers, yet also upset some Star Trek fans.

Producer Heather Kadin told Polygon she understands fans concerns about having to pay for the service, but says “there is something amazing about being able to launch a new network and become a place that people may find stories they wouldn’t be able to find on traditional network.”

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are currently airing on Sunday nights at 8:30 p.m. on CBS All Access.