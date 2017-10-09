Star Trek’s Anton Yelchin memorialized in bronze at Garden of Legends

Anton Yelchin’s friends came together to remember their young friend in a service unveiling a bronze statue during “Life Celebration” event.

The statue, created by sculptor Nick Marra and FX artist Greg Nicotero, can be seen by the public in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Garden of Legends, according to CBS.

In attendance were Yelchin’s parents, as well as co-stars from his Hollywood journey including Jennifer Lawrence, Jon Voigt and Emile Hirsch, as well as his Star Trek family, Zoey Saldana, Simon Pegg and J.J. Abrams.

Yelchin, who played Pavel Chekov in the reboot of the Star Trek movie series, was killed in a freak accident when his Jeep Grand Cherokee slipped gears and crushed him in his driveway in 2016. The Jeep was part of a massive recall by Fiat.

The ceremony included remarks and readings from friends and loved ones of the 27-year-old actor. Saldana, who played Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek reboot, spoke at the ceremony:

“It is a bittersweet moment because we’re here for Anton, and he’s not here with us. But, it alleviates my heart knowing that we’ll keep him alive. We’re going to keep remembering him in the hopes that by practicing all the things he believed in and remembering all the love that he gave us, and all the joy he gave us, we’re able to just keep him here with us.”