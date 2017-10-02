Steven Tyler gently corrects fans for their misdiagnosis of his health issues

Aerosmith frontman and 69-year-old rock icon Steven Tyler wants fans to know that he did not suffer from a heart attack or seizure and he is not in any immediate danger.

Just after finishing a performance in San Paolo, Brazil, he unexpectedly returned to the states. When it was announced that Aerosmith was to cancel the remaining part of their Latin and South American tour due to a health concern, his fans went into into a speculative frenzy.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead),” Tyler posted on Instagram last weekend, after rumors him suffering from a dire health crisis flooded in the internet and mainstream media.

While fans feel relieved that he is not in immediate danger, people are still curious about what mysterious condition needs to be taken care of immediately by a doctor in the USA, but is not life threatening? Many are probably taking to WebMd to come up with possible options, that Tyler may or may not ever choose to confirm nor deny.

Tyler added, “I am not in a life threatening condition but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances. I promise I’ll be back”

Tyler also stated his regrets for canceling the tour on his Twitter account.

We hope Steven Tyler gets the rest he needs and we look forward to his triumphant return in the near future.