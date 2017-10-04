Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork talks football, shot put, barbecue and Kingsford products

Vince Wilfork

Defense tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork had wrapped up a two year stint playing for the Houston Texans and did something special, he asked to return to the New England Patriots for one day so he could finish his career where it began 13 years earlier.  His retirement video went viral, as did a video of him doing a dance while making his signature barbecue ribs.

This Florida native lettered in football, wrestling and track and field. He still holds the Florida high school state record in shot put with a throw of an impressive 68 feet in 2000.  Wilfork played for the University of Miami. He was named to the All-American East Coast Conference and left school in his senior year to enter the 2004 draft, where he was the 21 draft pick by the Patriots.

Vince Wilfork spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his life, his career, how he loves watching college football, what are his thoughts for this season, why he loves using Kingsford products when making barbecue for tailgating parties, what’s next for him and more.

See complete interview here:

What are your predictions for the NFL this season?

 

 

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

http://thecelebritycafe.com/2017/10/super-bowl-champion-vince-wilfork-talks-football-shot-put-barbecue-and-kingsford-products/#comment

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.