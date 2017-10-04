Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork talks football, shot put, barbecue and Kingsford products

Defense tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork had wrapped up a two year stint playing for the Houston Texans and did something special, he asked to return to the New England Patriots for one day so he could finish his career where it began 13 years earlier. His retirement video went viral, as did a video of him doing a dance while making his signature barbecue ribs.

This Florida native lettered in football, wrestling and track and field. He still holds the Florida high school state record in shot put with a throw of an impressive 68 feet in 2000. Wilfork played for the University of Miami. He was named to the All-American East Coast Conference and left school in his senior year to enter the 2004 draft, where he was the 21 draft pick by the Patriots.

Vince Wilfork spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his life, his career, how he loves watching college football, what are his thoughts for this season, why he loves using Kingsford products when making barbecue for tailgating parties, what’s next for him and more.

What are your predictions for the NFL this season?