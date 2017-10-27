Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It?’ really proving she’s moved on from her past?

Is she ready for it?

It seems Taylor Swift may be having an identity crisis based on her latest music videos. She dropped the video for “Ready For It?” last night and it’s a long way from the sweet country star Taylor once was.

Thematically science-fiction, the video has a battle between light and dark, with light trapped in a box, possibly of her own making.

This visual of her trapped in a form of a cage was also seen in the first single dropped from her Reputation album, the title in itself suggesting she is not quite comfortable in her skin right now despite outward appearances and bold statements.

Every lover known in comparison is a failure/I forget their names now, I’m so very tame now/Never be the same now, now are the lyrics Taylor belts out, but may be forgetting that a person’s past defines them, even when trying to forget it and move on.

She also comments on the age of that lover early on and leave Easter eggs in the video which show the years of their respective births, which begs the question is she really comfortable with the age difference.

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time/Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time were the words she sang in “Look What You Made Me Do,” while the final scene of that video showed all the former renditions of Taylor. These changes are more than hair and makeup, from a person who went from talking about inclusion to fighting battles with other stars and having a squad – the most non-inclusive form of friendship out there, oftentimes leaving people on the outside looking in.

So while the album and songs seem to be trying to prove Taylor has moved beyond her past and is in a good place, is that truly what has happened and is burying that sweet country girl the way to do it?

Check out her video and tell us what you think: