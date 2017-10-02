Tom Petty has died at age 66 after suffering a heart attack

Rock legend Tom Petty has died after suffering a heart attack Sunday night.

Petty was found unconscious Sunday night and taken to UCLA Santa Monica hospital. TMZ reported the 66-year-old singer was revived by EMT’s on the scene.

Once at the hospital, doctors were unable to detect any brain activity and it was decided that he should be taken off life support, according to LA Weekly.

Petty, along with his band the Heartbreakers, just competed three shows at the Hollywood Bowl the end of September.

The Gainsville, Florida band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, debut their first album Nov. 9, 1976.

The group, who joined Bob Seger and Bruce Springsteen at the forefront of the heartland rock movement is known for hit singles such as “American Girl”, “Breakdown”, “The Waiting”, “Learning to Fly”, “Refugee” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”.

Petty released three studio albums outside of the work he did with the Heartbreakers, including his critically acclaimed debut album, Full Moon Fever.