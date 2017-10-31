Tonight on TV – Halloween – This Is Us, The Mayor, Bull, American Horror Story

Happy Halloween! Staying in for trick-or-treaters? Don’t worry, there’s plenty to watch tonight on TV!

First though, let’s chat about last week’s This Is Us. In my house it was a split decision on whether it was the worst episode yet or if the pain and anguish that was felt was unrivaled on television. Give me a shout below and let me know what you think!

Baseball fans, the heat is on tonight for the Dodgers to win and get to game 7! They say they can do it. I’m still hoping they won’t – sorry, not sorry.

And for anyone who would like to be more than a mere mortal, get some inspiration from all new Flash and Legends!

For the rest of the crowd, here’s what’s new tonight on TV:

ABC – The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, Black-ish, The Mayor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

CBS – NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans

FOX – World Series: Game 6: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Have a happy and safe Halloween at Dodger Stadium for Game 6. Plan ahead with @metrolosangeles and @Uber_LA. https://t.co/hWNY5dwdIV pic.twitter.com/rUHNF0V38i — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 31, 2017

THE CW – The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

NBC – This Is Us and Law & Order: True Crime

FX –American Horror Story