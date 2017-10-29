Tonight on TV – Oct. 29 – The Walking Dead, World Series, Outlander, Madame Secretary

It’s the end of the weekend, but before we actually have to face Monday morning we get a great lineup tonight on TV.

If you haven’t heard, Star Trek: Discovery has been picked up for a second season. It’s bringing in cold hard cash for CBS’ app CBS Go.

Last Sunday we watched Nadine (Bebe Neuwirth) retire on Madame Secretary, which was not a happy moment. However, this week we learned Sara Ramirez (Callie on Grey’s Anatomy) will be joining the cast.

And before you watch catch up with Nell Hudson who will be reprising her role as Laoghaire.

Here’s what else is new tonight on TV:

Over on ABC it’s all new America’s Funniest Home Videos, Shark Tank and Ten Days in the Valley.

Then on CBS we get 60 Minutes, Wisdom of The Crowd, Star Trek: Discovery (CBS Go), NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary.

If you’re still watching baseball, FOX has World Series: Game 5: Dodgers at Astros. (I’m not actively watching, just rooting for the Astros so my husband’s team will technically lose worse than mine!)

Prefer football? NBC has that for you with Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions.

Coming your way, Ford Field. pic.twitter.com/t5v4E5Ewt6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 29, 2017

AMC has The Walking Dead and Talking Dead.

HBO has new The Deuce, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Vice Principals.

Starz has an all new Outlander.

Showtime has Ray Donovan and White Famous.

The big question of the weekend – Did you binge Stranger Things?