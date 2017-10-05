Tonight on TV: Oct. 5 – Ghost Wars, Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Fire, Gotham

It’s a night as hot as summer in October tonight on TV. We’ve got all new Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Fire and Gotham. Syfy is premiering new show Ghost Wars.

I have to confess, I have not watched episode 3 of Star Trek: Discovery. Nor have I watched episode two of Kevin Can Wait. I am practicing active avoidance techniques so I am not disappointed.

The Lucifer premiere was better than I expected and I am loving The Good Doctor.

The news that after 15 years there will be no Abby on NCIS is devastating. Even only having watched her via crossovers, I understand it would be like losing Penelope from Criminal Minds (and those words should never be spoken again!).

So what is there to watch tonight on TV? Here’s the list:

It’s all new Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder on ABC.

Then on CBS we get football New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FOX has Gotham and The Orville.

Over on NBC it’s new Superstore, The Good Place, Will And Grace and Great News followed by Chicago Fire.

Then on FX it’s a new Better Things.

Lifetime has new episodes of Project Runway and American Beauty Star.

Syfy has a new Van Helsing followed by the premiere of Ghost Wars.