Tonight on TV: Oct. 1 – Ten Days in the Valley, Wisdom of The Crowd, Ghosted

Happy October! A new month isn’t the only new thing we’ll see tonight on TV! Premiering tonight are Ten Days in the Valley, Wisdom of The Crowd and Ghosted.

Beginning on ABC it’s the return of The Toy Box and Shark Tank followed by the series premiere of Ten Days in the Valley.

Then on CBS we get 60 Minutes, the series premiere of Wisdom of The Crowd, a new Star Trek: Discovery and the start of NCIS: Los Angeles season 9.

FOX has some goodies for us tonight with the return of Bob’s Burgers,

The Simpsons, Family Guy and The Last Man On Earth along with the series premiere of Ghosted with Craig Robinson (The Office) and Adam Scott (Big Little Lies).

NBC has football with Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks.

TNT has a new The Last Ship.

HBO’s line up includes The Deuce, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Vice Principals and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Starz has a new Outlander and Survivor’s Remorse.

Showtimes offerings include Ray Donovan, Episodes and Dice.