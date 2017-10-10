Tonight on TV: Oct. 10 – The Flash, This Is Us, The Mindy Project, black-ish

It’s only Tuesday and what’s on tonight on TV is getting better and better!

Last night was the return of Supergirl and the episode wasn’t half bad. The CW will be on fire all week with premieres – tonight’s is The Flash.

The Good Doctor‘s ratings are through the roof – did you see last night’s episode? no spoilers, I didn’t watch yet either!

Tonight on This Is Us, Sylvester Stallone guest stars, thanks to his connection with Milo Ventimiglia from Rocky Balboa, where he played Sly’s son.

What else is new tonight on TV? Let’s check it out!

Starting on ABC, we get new episodes of The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, Black-ish, The Mayor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. Kevin got off to a rough start, but I recommend checking it out, I think it will get better.

Then on CBS it’s NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans. Wow, I am not caught up on any of these. Of course I watch from my DVR while folding laundry, so I’m behind on that too!

FOX has all new Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. What do you think of the “normal” Riggs? I loved the romance between him and Palmer. And it was great to see Johnathan Fernandez so much last week. We had a blast talking to him earlier this year.

Over on NBC it’s The Voice, This Is Us and Law & Order: True Crime. The story of the Mendez brothers lost 1.2 million viewers last week, so we’ll have to see how it does this week. Could this Dick Wolf show fail?

And on HULU it’s an all new The Mindy Project.