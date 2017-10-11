Tonight on TV: Oct. 11 – Designated Survivor, The Shannara Chronicles, Riverdale, Teen Mom 2

Tonight on TV is the night I’ve been waiting for, how about you? Why you ask? Riverdale of course.

Once I got past the over-dyed color of Archie’s (KJ Apa) hair, came to terms with the fact Luke Perry is that old and settled into the crazy that was Riverdale there was no going back.

The one nagging little thing is Cole Sprouse. For some reason I cannot reconcile that the cute blond kid from The Suite Life is a dark-haired broody grown up. In fact, I didn’t know who he was the first 2-3 episodes – and my reaction was probably priceless. For some reason, maybe the constant state of undress, Zac Efron was a much easier to accept as a grown up. Not that Cole isn’t, well, you know….





Anyway, back on track to what to watch tonight on TV!

Comedy rules tonight on ABC with The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family and American Housewife. The laughs are followed by a new Designated Survivor.

Then on CBS we get Survivor, SEAL Team and Criminal Minds. SEAL Team isn’t doing well in the younger viewers, it may need a bit more blood and sex to grab that demographics attention, which it looks like we’re getting this week.

FOX has Empire and Star. If you thought Empire couldn’t bring more drama, wow were you wrong. Even the promo clip on Twitter has fans at the edges of their seats!

The CW has the season premiere of Riverdale followed by the series premiere of the reboot of Dynasty.

Over on NBC it’s all new The Blacklist, Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. So far so good without Sophia Bush. The boost to character Kim Burgess played by Marina Squerciati has been strong. Of course the return of Jon Seda from Justice, which was a beautiful transition, is keeping fans happy as well.

HULU bounces out the first 3 episodes of season 2 of Chance today. If you haven’t seen the Hugh Laurie original, add it to your binge list for the weekend!

Over on MTV are new Teen Mom 2 and Are You the One?

And on Comedy Central it’s new South Park and Broad City.

The Shannara Chronicles premieres season 2 at it’s new home on SPIKE tonight.