Tonight on TV: Friday the 13th – Once Upon A Time, Room 104, Mindhunter, Jane the Virgin

It’s Friday the 13th and there is nothing scary about the lineup tonight on TV. In fact, there’s a great lineup on any platform you use.

New on Netflix is Mindhunter, a crime drama about two detectives who expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder set in the late 1970s which Jonathan Groff (Glee, Frozen), Holt McCallany (Jack Reacher, Sully), Anna Torv (Fringe, The Secret Life of Us). Criminal Minds fans, check this one out!

Jane the Virgin is back tonight!

And for anyone who (like me) forgot to record Riverdale, you can stream it from The CW site here or on their FREE app here.

We are also still waiting for the return of Blindspot on Oct. 27 (NBC), Superior Donuts Oct. 30 (CBS), S.W.A.T. on Nov. 2 (CBS) and Chicago Med on Nov. 21 (NBC).

Want to get your scare on instead tonight? There’s plenty of horror movies to watch as well.

I expect the Yankees game will be on in my house tonight, while the DVR is stocked from watching last night’s Cubs game instead of something relaxing. Post season may get interesting here if both teams make it to the World Series.

But for now, let’s check out what’s new tonight on TV:

ABC is all new with Once Upon a Time and Marvel’s Inhumans. Neither show did well last week. OUAT on it’s new day and time saw it’s biggest drop in viewers in seven seasons, while Inhumans lost almost 3 million viewers.

Over on CBS MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods are all new. Hawaii Five-0 improved its viewership last week, while MacGyver and Blue Bloods held steady.

FOX’s Exorcist and Hell’s Kitchen are new as well. and Gordon Ramsey’s fiery show increased viewers as well.

Prepare for a WILD episode of #HellsKitchen, Friday at 8/7c. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ngH2eZbzIX — Hell's Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) October 11, 2017

The CW sees the return of both Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin. We’ll see how the other networks fair with these shows added in the mix.

Netflix offers binging having released the entire season of Mindhunter today.

And HBO closes up the list with Vice and Room 104.