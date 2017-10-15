Tonight on TV: Oct. 15 – Ten Days in the Valley, Good Behavior, Madam Secretary, White Famous

It’s the end of the weekend, but there is still a lot to look forward to with what’s new tonight on TV!

Before we get to that, I have to admit Kyra Sedwick’s Ten Days in the Valley has been totally off my radar. It replaced ABC’s Once Upon a Time‘s Sunday night time slot and heads into week 3 with not so great numbers It premiered with only 3.5 million viewers, 40 percent lower than Quantico‘s premiere last year in that slot.

Honestly, ABC has a big fight with CBS which dominates Friday and Sunday night television. CBS’ new Wisdom of the Crowd is doing well with 77 percent retention. With OUAT floundering on Friday, maybe some time slot shifting is in order.

Personally, I’m still skipping Ten Days and sticking with Madame Secretary on CBS.

Here’s what else is on tonight on TV:

On ABC it’s The Toy Box, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Shark Tank and Ten Days in the Valley.

Then on CBS it’s a jam-packed night with new 60 Minutes, Wisdom of The Crowd,

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS Go or Netflix), NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary.

Then on FOX, we’re recommending tuning into Ghosted, which is getting it’s comedic footing. Also on are Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy and The Last Man On Earth.

Over on HBO it’s new The Deuce, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Vice Principals and

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Showtime premieres White Famous after a new Ray Donovan.

AMC has new Fear the Walking Dead and Talking Dead.

TNT has the premiere of season 2 of Good Behavior.