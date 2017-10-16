Tonight on TV: Oct. 16 – The Gifted, Valor, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

It’s Monday, and once we get through the day it’ll be a great time tonight on TV!

Looking at the shows tonight, I’ve already crossed a bunch off my list. You’ll have to share below which, if any, I should add back – or that you’ve crossed off your list.

The X’d out shows include Me, Myself & I which failed to grab my attention in it’s premiere and Kevin Can Wait whose poor handling of firing an actor left a serious bad taste in my mouth. The Brave is still set to record, but I haven’t watched it at all, so that will probably get tossed. And 9JKL is so set for cancellation I am hesitant to become vested in the story. It’s a really dumb comedy though, which is a secret passion of mine.

On the flip side, The Good Doctor and The Gifted are two newbies on my must-watch list, joining Lucifer on Monday nights.

So what are you watching tonight? Here’s a list of what’s on –

Starting on ABC it’s new Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor.

Then on CBS we get The Big Bang Theory, 9JKL, Kevin Can Wait, Me, Myself & I and

Scorpion.

FOX has Lucifer and The Gifted.

It’s new episodes of The Voice and The Brave on NBC.

The CW has new Supergirl and Valor.

Over on VH1 it’s a new Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood followed by the season 2 premiere of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.