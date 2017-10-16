Tonight on TV: Oct. 16 – The Gifted, Valor, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

It’s Monday, and once we get through the day it’ll be a great time tonight on TV!
Looking at the shows tonight, I’ve already crossed a bunch off my list. You’ll have to share below which, if any, I should add back – or that you’ve crossed off your list.
The X’d out shows include Me, Myself & I which failed to grab my attention in it’s premiere and Kevin Can Wait whose poor handling of firing an actor left a serious bad taste in my mouth. The Brave is still set to record, but I haven’t watched it at all, so that will probably get tossed. And 9JKL is so set for cancellation I am hesitant to become vested in the story. It’s a really dumb comedy though, which is a secret passion of mine.
On the flip side, The Good Doctor and The Gifted are two newbies on my must-watch list, joining Lucifer on Monday nights.
So what are you watching tonight? Here’s a list of what’s on –
Starting on ABC it’s new Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor.
For anyone who's ever loved their dad – this waltz was a real tearjerker. @LindseyStirling @MarkBallas #DWTS pic.twitter.com/FqeI1ygvxM
— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 15, 2017