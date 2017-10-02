Tonight on TV: Oct. 2 – 9JKL, The Gifted, The Brave

Happy Monday! Once you get through the workday there’s plenty to look forward to tonight on TV.

So the big question of the night is whether or not Kevin Can Wait alienated its viewers with the inappropriate handling of Donna’s death on top of bringing in Leah Remini.

The next question is what is 9JKL? The cast is quite interesting including Mark Feuerstein, David Walton, Elliott Gould, Liza Lapira, Linda Lavin, Matt Murray. However, it’s reminiscent of the failed Will Arnett sitcom The Millers – and Arnett is funnier than Feuerstein and Walton put together. Although Walton was fun with Minnie Driver, who is having great success on Speechless.

But I digress. We’ll have to chat tomorrow about whether it is worth watching!

If you’re not watching either show there’s plenty to watch (and The Good Doctor is the top of my list!). Here’s what’s on:

ABC has Dancing with the Stars and what may be the breakout star of the season The Good Doctor. 16.9 million viewers, with 5.5 million watching after initial play is rather impressive.

Over on CBS we get The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, 9JKL, Kevin Can Wait and Me, Myself & I, followed by a new Scorpion.

Then on FOX Lucifer returns followed by the premiere of The Gifted with True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer.

On NBC it’s new episodes of The Voice and The Brave – the latter is still waiting on my DVR, if someone could comment if it’s worth watching, that’d be great.

Otherwise, use the time to catch up or binge on some Fuller House.