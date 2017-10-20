Tonight on TV: Oct. 20 – Marvel’s Inhumans, Red Oaks, Superstition, Evil Things

It’s already Friday again and what a week it’s been! Tonight on TV will bring some refreshing and terrifying, changes to your must-watch list.

Amazon Prime releases season 3 of Red Oaks today. The series, if you haven’t watched it yet, is a coming-of-age comedy set in the ’80s focusing on the last hurrah of college students before they have to face the real world.

Missing Midnight, Texas? Syfy premieres Superstition today and it’s chock full of all things occult, alchemy and demons. Set in a funeral home, it follows the Hastings family and their extra services for those killed by the supernatural and other afterlife issues.

As for the rest of the night, here’s what’s new tonight on TV:

Starting on ABC it’s Once Upon a Time and Marvel’s Inhumans.

CBS has MacGuyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods.

The CW has second episodes of Jane the Virgin and My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Over on FOX Hell’s Kitchen and Exorcist are both new tonight.

NBC is showing a repeat of Law and Order: True Crime followed by a 2-hour Dateline – One Moment.

Then over on Syfy they have a new Z-Nation followed by the premiere of Superstition.

Amazon Prime has episodes 1-6 of Red Oaks.

